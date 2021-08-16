4 Ways Your Startup Can Use AI Right Now (Without Breaking The Bank)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Artificial intelligence (AI) is what computer scientist Andrew Ng calls "the new electricity." However, despite its abilities and appeal, AI is not a fit for every situation. In my earlier article, I presented 5 scenarios to avoid investing in AI. To find out if your startup needs AI, start by prioritizing your business problems. Frame the best approach to solve these challenges and evaluate how technology can help you. Most of the time, basic analysis, statistics, or simple machine learning can do the job effectively.