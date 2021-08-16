Cancel
Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan on Monday afternoon

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is set to deliver remarks on Afghanistan after a tumultuous weekend that saw the U.S.-backed government fall to the Taliban. Biden's remarks also come as chaos has enveloped Kabul and its airport as thousands of people attempt to flee the country.

POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks as Americans and Afghans flee Kabul

President Biden is speaking Friday about the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, as tens of thousands of American citizens, legal residents and their families and vulnerable Afghans struggle to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban. On Friday, the U.S. military was forced to pause its evacuation flights out...
U.S. PoliticsWSLS

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden to address Afghan evacuation effort

On Friday at 1 p.m., President Joe Biden is slated to speak about the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan. This comes amid a torrent of criticism as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape. At this time, tens...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Cardinal

After Week of Chaos, Joe Biden Orders Re-Invasion of Afghanistan

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. As mask mandates return, ICU beds fill to capacity with dying children and another soft lockdown looms, one issue is on the minds of Americans’ this week: important gains have been lost in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Milley and Austin hold news conference on Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley are holding a news conference at the Pentagon as the U.S. tries to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. MIlley gave reporters an operational update as the U.S. attempts to evacuate American citizens as well as at-risk Afghans.
U.S. Politicswhqr.org

Pentagon To Send 1,000 More Troops To Aid Afghanistan

The Taliban are at the presidential palace in Kabul. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is shuttered. A small group of U.S. diplomats is now working out of a makeshift office at Kabul's airport. And even there, the security situation is dicey. We're joined now by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hey, Greg.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks on July job gains

WASHINGTON — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. President Joe Biden is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Watch the president’s...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Pompeo: Biden Friday speech failed to 'strike fear' into the Taliban

EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a blistering response to President Joe Biden’s remarks on the current situation in Afghanistan, saying that the president "failed" to adequately respond to the ongoing crisis. "President Biden’s address to America today failed to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan," Pompeo told...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Chaotic departure from Afghanistan one of most humiliating moments in US history

Many Americans did not want our military invading Afghanistan. We did not want our military to stay in Afghanistan. Many of us hoped our troops would leave Afghanistan. However, the chaotic departure has been one of the most humiliating moments in our nation’s history. We were all enraged toward those...
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

Biden's Afghanistan remarks, Minneapolis ballot, Aaliyah's music: 5 things to know Friday

Biden to deliver remarks on the evacuations out of Afghanistan. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on "the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans" on Friday, according to his official schedule. Biden has been skewered by multiple groups, including Republicans and a variety of experts, since the Taliban completed its seizure of Afghanistan much faster than expected. The U.S. was forced to rapidly evacuate tens of thousands of people from the nation quickly and the subsequent images and videos detailed stunning chaos. Biden has remained firm and said he still stands by his decision to pull the troops out. Complicating matters, the U.S. has been struggling to pick up the pace of evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by a range of obstacles, the Associated Press says. But in a hopeful sign, the State Department said 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday. That would mark a major increase from recent days.
Foreign Policyfoxbaltimore.com

Rep. Harris, R-Md., on Afghanistan withdrawal: "We can expect the worst"

The Biden administration is working to successfully evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans, as the Taliban continues its takeover of Afghanistan. "We can expect the worst, I believe," said Republican Congressman Andy Harris, the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 1st congressional district. "I hope this doesn't turn into another Jimmy Carter Iranian hostage situation, when we abandoned our ally in Iran 30, 40 years ago, but it looks like it might turn out that way."

