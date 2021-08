There is something inherently chic about Paris. It’s welcoming, there is an incredible energy in the arts and cultural scene and it is a great city for young creatives. Many of my favorite locales here are storied institutions that haven’t changed for many years, something I find extremely charming. And while I adore that you can always feel the city’s tradition, this guide to what to do, where to stay and what to see will focus on the places inspiring me now, new ideas conceived by young people, mostly friends, who’ve pushed through the city of love’s provenance to make their contemporary creative visions become realities. Despite its history, and thanks to the next generation’s outputs, reinvention is constant in Paris.