IU ranked in AP preseason poll for 1st time since 1969
For the first time since Harry Gonso, John Isenbarger and Jade Butcher were running around, Indiana is ranked inside the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25. IU ended its 52-year preseason poll drought Monday with an appearance at No. 17 in the AP rankings, the same spot the team landed in the USA Today Coaches poll released last week. It’s only the third time in the history of the AP’s preseason poll that IU has claimed a spot, having previously done so in 1968 and 1969.www.chatsports.com
