Get Ready For The “Downtown Dine Out”
Something For Every Taste Each Day Throughout September. Celebrating the vast array of dining options Downtown, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) will kick off The Downtown Dine Out, spotlighting restaurant specials and menu highlights throughout the month of September. With something for every taste, Downtown is the ultimate dining destination with nearly 300 options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.saportareport.com
