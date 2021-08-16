Evangelist Pastor Releases Informative Examination of Social Drinking in New Book 'Should Christians Drink Alcohol? Sipping and Slipping'

Is it OK for us believers to drink socially, or is it a sin? This depends on who you are in talks with. In my 20s actually stopped drinking socially for several years, as I wanted to represent Christ the best way I could. My friends who many were on the border of belief accepted it, most without judgment. My inner circle and the care group I went to also abstained, but we never criticized others for having a glass of wine with dinner, or even two.