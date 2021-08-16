Link Tank: Blissey is Coming to Pokémon Unite

This The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf review contains no spoilers. The animated fantasy world of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf feels trapped in an 83-minute film. No doubt it is lovely to look at as a Netflix Original Anime—a stricter definition of “anime” is stretching it, being applied to the work of a South Korea-based animation company. For as much as Studio Mir’s smatterings of color and movement will please the eye as it did with Legend of Korra and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, the mission of the story is lost in a haze.