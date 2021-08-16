Link Tank: Blissey is Coming to Pokémon Unite
Blissey has been added to the Pokémon Unite roster as the game’s second healer. “Pokémon Unite is the first Pokémon MOBA and has already made an impact with MOBA fans and Pokémon fans alike. Players can play as some of their favorite Pokémon and work together to win. The game launched with a roster of 20 or so Pokémon and promised more would be coming. The Pokémon Company just announced a release date of the next Pokémon to be added, Blissey!”www.denofgeek.com
