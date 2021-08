Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. For many, it felt like we had finally defeated COVID-19. The summer of 2021 was filled with news of rising vaccinations, plummeting infections and the end of masks. But as we got into July, headlines with less positive news began to appear; a new version of the virus named the delta variant was quickly spreading and forcing localities to put precautions back in place. What is the delta variant, and what does it mean for the future of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic?