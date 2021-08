I just did something extremely stupid, and I hope it hasn't cost the beautiful, gentle dog her chance to get adopted and find a forever family. Every week, we get a visit from the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County. Shelby, from the shelter, brings up a dog or cat to the station to be featured as our 'Pet of the Week'. We talk about the pet on the air and I also do a video which gets featured on our KICKS 105 Facebook Page.