With incredible demand over the recent months for GPUs, NVIDIA has now recorded a record quarter over Q2 of 2021, seeing revenues soar 68 percent over the three-month period. In concrete numbers, total revenue for the quarter came in at $6.51 billion USD, with its Gaming division performing exceptionally well, seeing an 85 percent growth year over year to reach $3.06 billion USD. Its Data Center branch also did well, accounting for $2.37 billion USD after witnessing a 35 percent growth. Quarterly dividends paid reached $100 million USD, with its next dividend of $0.04 per share coming on September 23 to shareholders as of September 1.