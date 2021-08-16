Scotland Based Fantasy Takes Readers on a Quest of Self-Discovery in New Fiction Novel

Hollow (Coronet, £17.99), the latest novel from artist and film-maker B Catling, is set in a weird, hallucinogenic version of 16th-century Europe. The Monastery of the Eastern Gate, built on the side of a mountain that was once the Tower of Babel, guards one of the world’s darkest secrets: a walled enclosure where a perpetual war is fought between the living and the dead, a vision of cruelty and torture that the Church considers a manifestation of the mind of God, calling it the Gland of Mercy. The Monastery’s Oracle – a helpless, mad, limbless creature walled up alive – has recently died, so a gang of violent mercenaries make the difficult winter journey with a new Oracle, keeping it alive on a diet of human bone marrow steeped in shameful confessions spoken over the bones. As one might expect from the author of the Vorrh trilogy, this is far from standard fantasy – a disturbing miniature epic, like the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch come to life.