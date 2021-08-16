Cancel
Lil Wayne Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Childhood Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne got candid about his struggles with mental health, opening up to Emmanuel Acho about a childhood suicide attempt. The rapper has been open about his mental health before, revealing on his song “Let It All Work Out” and on Solange’s “Mad” that he previously attempted suicide. In the past, he shared that he had accidentally shot himself in the chest as a child, though his verses on the tracks gave listeners a more full picture of what happened to a pre-teen Wayne.

