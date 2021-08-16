Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks Homecoming, Talen Horton-Tucker’s Offseason

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Los Angeles Lakers won the Larry O'Brien Trophy two years ago and may have only been held back by injuries in 2020, overhauling the roster this offseason was necessary. LeBron James and Anthony Davis make for a tremendous core, but both missed significant time last season due to injury. Los Angeles didn't have the depth or the supporting cast to thrive without them, which resulted in an early playoff exit.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, LA's Roster Plans and More

The Los Angeles Lakers continue working to solidify their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Several significant moves have already been made—including the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook—but Los Angeles is looking to add a couple of additional pieces before training camp. What's unknown is who those pieces might be...
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook described his goals and fit with the Los Angeles Lakers during his introductory news conference with the franchise. The nine-time All-Star also said the late Kobe Bryant "will be with" him every game. Westbrook, who grew up in Los Angeles, spoke to reporters Tuesday...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA News: Lakers Host Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison for Workouts

Out of all the teams in the NBA, none have been working harder to bolster their roster than the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka wasted little time re-tooling the supporting cast surround LeBron James, Anthony Davis. Some of the players they've acquired in free agency include Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard,...
NBASB Nation

Lakers-Nets is the NBA Finals matchup the world needs

There was something nice about seeing new teams and young stars competing deep into the NBA playoffs this past season. Trae Young stamped his superstardom by leading his Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, Chris Paul and Devin Booker resurrected the Phoenix Suns to steer the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, and Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 while reminding the world he just might be the best player alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy