Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Skip Bayless on Eric Bledsoe trade: This means trouble for the Clippers with no edge from Pat Bev & Rondo I UNDISPUTED

By FOX Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Lakers made headlines with Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Clippers have now made their own big move. They have reportedly acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu. Skip Bayless reacts to the trade and explains why this could mean trouble for his Clippers in business and on the court.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Daniel Oturu
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Skip Bayless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pat Bev Rondo#Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Clippers, Grizzlies Trade

Mid-August NBA trades are pretty rare, but we got one between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers and the Grizzlies have agreed to a trade featuring a couple of notable guards. Grizzlies point guard...
NBAYardbarker

Eric Bledsoe traded from Grizzlies to Clippers in four-player deal

The Los Angeles Clippers are bringing back Eric Bledsoe as they reload for another run at a championship. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers are acquiring Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies. Veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo are among those going to Memphis. Wojnarowski added that Beverley and Rondo are not necessarily certain to remain with the Grizzlies.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Clippers trade Beverley, Rondo, Oturu to Grizzlies for Bledsoe

The Clippers had a logjam at the point guard spot: Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, the just re-signed Reggie Jackson, and Jason Preston. And in practice, Paul George has taken on a lot of the primary shot creation duties in the past year, serving more as a traditional point guard. The...
NBABleacher Report

Clippers' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Trading Rondo, Beverley for Bledsoe

The Los Angeles Clippers further tweaked their roster on Sunday, reportedly acquiring veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. So, how does the Clippers depth chart look after the deal?. PG: Reggie Jackson...
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades: Lakers, Knicks, Warriors do well in free agency; Blazers, Pelicans bring down curve

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Clippers Trade Patrick Beverly And Rajon Rondo For Veteran Point Guard Eric Bledsoe

The Los Angeles Clippers have re-acquired Eric Bledsoe to help blossom their roster for another championship run. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers are acquiring Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies. Veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo are among those going to Memphis. Wojnarowski added that Beverley and Rondo are not necessarily certain to remain with the Grizzlies.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: LA Clippers Trade for Eric Bledsoe

The LA Clippers will trade Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for former Clipper Eric Bledsoe, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. Bledsoe, who was acquired by the LA Clippers from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to his rookie season back in 2010, has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ways the Grizzlies improved after trading Eric Bledsoe

Trying make a big leap in the Western Conference standings next season, the Memphis Grizzlies have had an active start to their offseason. First trading away Jonas Valancunias to the Pelicans in exchange for Steven Adams, and now they’ve acquired Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu for Eric Bledsoe. This was...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Exploring potential Eric Bledsoe trades

The pivotal domino of the Memphis Grizzlies’ offseason has fallen. On August 7th, their three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets became official. In short, former fan-favorite Jonas Valanciunas heads to New Orleans, and Memphis receives Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Ziaire Williams, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) as compensation. While this transaction is a long-term win for Memphis on paper (Valanciunas will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022), rumblings suggest Zach Kleiman has not yet finished dealing this summer.
NBAPosted by
On3.com

Los Angeles Clippers acquire Eric Bledsoe from Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe in exchange for Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley and Daniel Oturu, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal redirects Bledsoe to the Clippers after a previous offseason trade sent him from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal sends...
NBAFanSided

3 reasons the Clippers got worse after trading Patrick Beverley for Eric Bledsoe

The LA Clippers have acquired Eric Bledsoe in exchange for Patrick Beverley. The mourning for losing Beverley rages on and it doesn’t bode well for Bledsoe. It was a shock to many LA Clippers fans when they saw the notification sweep across their screens saying that Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu will move from Los Angeles to Tennessee to join the Memphis Grizzlies. What was the reason? How does this help us? Why Patrick Beverley???
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: The Eric Bledsoe trade is aging like fine wine

When the Memphis Grizzlies traded Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, a future second-round pick, and a 2021 pick swap, many fans didn’t know what to make of the deal. It looked like Bledsoe was only included in the deal to help...
NBAbasketballnews.com

NBA Roundtable: Breaking down this offseason's most underrated moves

The 2021 NBA offseason featured blockbuster trades, draft-day surprises and some big-name players changing teams. Those are typically the transactions that garner the most attention, but what were some of the under-the-radar moves that deserve to be highlighted?. Now that most of the free agents have signed and the dust...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy