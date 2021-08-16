Skip Bayless on Eric Bledsoe trade: This means trouble for the Clippers with no edge from Pat Bev & Rondo I UNDISPUTED

The LA Clippers have acquired Eric Bledsoe in exchange for Patrick Beverley. The mourning for losing Beverley rages on and it doesn’t bode well for Bledsoe. It was a shock to many LA Clippers fans when they saw the notification sweep across their screens saying that Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu will move from Los Angeles to Tennessee to join the Memphis Grizzlies. What was the reason? How does this help us? Why Patrick Beverley???