Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

bardown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.

www.bardown.com

Comments / 87

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#American Football#Sports Videos#Ctowerscbs#The Florida Gators#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFL247Sports

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew reveals his impression of Tim Tebow

It remains to be seen whether Tim Tebow will earn a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final 53-man roster or the practice squad. But that will begin to come into focus over the course of the next few weeks as training camp gets started. Tebow, 33, who has not been...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer sees 1 flaw in Tim Tebow as Jaguars competition heats up

Trying to read the tea leaves when it comes to whether Tim Tebow will make the final Jacksonville Jaguars roster out of training camp?. If so, then you’re definitely following what head coach Urban Meyer has been saying ever since the franchise signed the former quarterback/minor league outfielder/TV personality. It hasn’t all been ringing endorsements, and this latest quote makes it sound like there’s work to be done. That’s not surprising at all given that he’s never played the position before in his career.
FootballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow, Kirby Smart, others react to Bobby Bowden’s death

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden passed away on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. It was revealed in mid July that the diagnosis was terminal. Tons of coaches, players, broadcasters and others have chimed in on Sunday sending their thoughts and prayers with Bobby Bowden and his family while also telling their favorite stories. It’s a list that included Tim Tebow, Kirby Smart and even Florida State’s rival, The University of Miami.
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

‘Tim Tebow is Looking Jacked’ Running Routes at Jaguar Training Camp [Video]

Tim Tebow is running routes and catching touchdown passes right now at the Jaguars training camp. Oh, and he looks like he's put on 300lbs of muscle. Tim Tebow had everyone talking months ago when it was announced the Jacksonville Jaguars has signed him up, not as a quarterback, but as a tight end. By the looks of these Jaguar training camp videos, Tebow may very well pull this off.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLchatsports.com

MUST-WATCH: Tim Tebow scores a fantastic touchdown from Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 28: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Another day, another Tim Tebow story from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. The first one was about...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tim Tebow Isn’t Practicing For Jaguars Today

Despite not having much experience at the tight end position, Tim Tebow has made a handful of impressive plays at training camp thus far. Unfortunately though, he won’t be participating in this Friday’s practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars announced that Tebow will miss practice because of an illness....
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Reacts To The Jaguars Cutting Tim Tebow

Former longtime ESPN employee Mike Golic reacted to the Tebow news earlier this week. At the end of the day, he believes Meyer cut Tebow to gain credibility within the Jags’ locker room. It was obvious Tebow wasn’t worthy of a roster spot, at least based on his preseason performance.
NFLaudacy.com

OPINION: D.A.: Tim Tebow's release proved just how dysfunctional America is

Tim Tebow was a great college football player and a below-average pro. That doesn't make him much different than hundreds of his peers every year. By Labor Day, NFL rosters are cut in half, meaning dozens of players on every team will be out of work. They were all elite college players or they wouldn't have even sniffed a training camp invite. It just so happened that Tebow was a legendary college athlete and perhaps the most famous of the last 25 years. Thus, when Tebow was released this week by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, it registered as massive news.
NFLPopculture

Tim Tebow's Preseason Debut Has Social Media Weighing In

Tim Tebow made his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and NFL fans had a lot to say about his performance. The Heisman Trophy winner only played in 16 snaps in the 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and there are two plays that stood out. In the second quarter, Tebow looked to get his first catch of the game but it was apparently stolen by Tavon Austin. Another play featured Tebow attempting to block a defender, but he completely missed him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

Tim Tebow's second coming to the NFL was a flop. The wildly popular former Heisman Trophy winner was cut Tuesday, before he even had a pass thrown his way by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The highlight of the 34-year-old's attempted reincarnation as a tight end? A half-hearted block that resulted in him accidentally ramming his helmet in the stomach of an offensive lineman teammate.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.

Comments / 87

Community Policy