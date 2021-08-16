Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to Design Strength and Conditioning Programs for Youth Athletes

By STACK
STACK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSport-specific programs have become popular for training youth athletes. Yet strength and conditioning experts have begun to question the relevance of such training. Is it really needed? Are we doing a disservice to our athletes who may already specialize in one sport? I believe sport-specific training is useful, but only within the context of a well-rounded, generalized strength and conditioning program.

www.stack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
FitnessAxios

Strength & Conditioning Coaching Fellowship

The Charlotte Country Day School Strength & Conditioning Fellowship program is a cooperative effort designed to provide an experiential bridge to current graduate students and recent graduates interested in becoming high school strength and conditioning coaches. The purpose of this experience is to augment formal classroom instruction, to experiment with theory and concepts, to utilize practical applications, and to refine the development of professional competency.
WorkoutsBreaking Muscle

Programming for CrossFit Strength, Endurance, and Preparedness

Someone asked me how I would program an 8-week CrossFit cycle and I had to say, I wouldn’t. Frankly, I prefer 12, 14 or 16-week programming blocks because I think 8-weeks is just too short to create some meaningful impact. Having said that, I probably have 3 solid 12-week training...
Workoutsboxrox.com

The Best Kettlebell Arm Workout to Build Strength, Skill and Conditioning

Use this Kettlebell Arm Workout to build full body strength, skill, coordination and conditioning. We have included two variations of the workout so that you can choose the best structure and rep scheme to suit your goal: muscle building or CrossFit conditioning. Hypertrophy Variation. To perform the Kettlebell Arm Workout,...
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 EMOM Back Workouts to Forge Strength, Muscle and Skill for CrossFit Athletes

These EMOM Back Workouts will help to build better strength and power withing varying CrossFit contexes. Control and execute gymnastic movements such as muscle ups. Help stabilise all overhead pressing and balancing movements. Support your spine and protect you from injury. Maintain good posture. Enable you to lift more (and...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Tire Flip Conditioning Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

Part of Strongman training, tires are also a backyard CrossFit staple. The big objects make a pounding sound as they come crashing back down to the floor – they’re impressive and also slightly intimidating. Tire flip workouts are a unique way to improve your conditioning and strength. They are an...
Perinton, NYWHEC TV-10

Dozens of athletes compete in Perinton youth triathlon

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the Tokyo Olympics inspiring the next generation of athletes, local children got an opportunity to learn about teamwork, confidence and overcoming challenges. The Perinton Youth Triathlon was held Saturday after being canceled last year.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Olson selected as new WVWC director of strength and conditioning

BUCKHANNON – Connor Olson has been hired as the next Director of Strength and Conditioning for West Virginia Wesleyan Athletics, WVWC Athletic Director Randy Tenney announced on Wednesday. Olson will be tasked with designing and implementing the strength and conditioning programs for all of Wesleyan's athletic programs. Olson, a former...
Baltimore, MDgoucher.edu

Rebecca Colley Named Goucher College Strength And Conditioning Coach

BALTIMORE, Md. – Goucher College Director of Athletics Andrew Wu has announced that Rebecca Colley has been selected as the strength and conditioning coach. "Rebecca brings all the experience we could hope for our strength and conditioning coach, but her enthusiasm for the field and excitement about joining our team make her the perfect person for the job," said Wu. "Our student-athletes will love her energy and will buy right into her program."
WorkoutsTODAY.com

This 31-day strength training program could improve your overall health

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY from Chicago to talk about a new, printable 31-day strength training workout plan she’s created that could not only help your waistline, but deliver more long-term benefits than you realize. She demonstrates some moves for beginners with light dumbbells.Aug. 16, 2021.
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Conditioning Young Equine Athletes

Learn how young horses’ bodies adapt to exercise and how to prepare them for successful careers. Over the years researchers have shown that appropriate levels of exercise while horses’ bodies are growing and developing can benefit their musculoskeletal health, no matter the discipline. The physiological adaptations that occur in response...
Sportsthenorthsidechronicle.com

Northside Youth Athletic Association relaunches sports programs

According to Audie Chapman, NYAA President, the interaction children get through sports is especially important during times of fully remote schooling. Photo: The Northside Steelers football program is part of the Northside Youth Athletic Association, which is geared toward children ages five to 14. Courtesy of Audie Chapman. The Northside...
Workoutsboxrox.com

How to Calculate Strength With Weightlifting Ratios

Calculate strength – It can often be difficult to identify exactly where you are weak and where you are strong. Sometimes it is difficult not to measure ourselves against the people that we surround ourselves with and the people that we chose to train with. But the best option is always to look internally.
FitnessSTACK

Should Kids Lift Weights?

We are sending our kids the wrong message. Muscle websites, social media tough guys and even health teachers are filling their minds with absurd information about strength training. Here are some common sense answers to oft-asked questions to get your kids on track. What sort of training is appropriate for...
Ambler, PAReporter

Local youth athletes win gold at AAU Junior Olympic Games

As athletes competed at the Olympics in Tokyo, young track and field athletes from the Ambler Olympic Club (AOC) ended the summer competition season at the AAU Junior Olympics at Humble High School in Humble, Texas, with 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 4 bronze medals, and 11 medals for 4th to 8th places. Fifty-seven (57) athletes from the team qualified from the AAU Region 2 (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware) to compete and 16 became All Americans, placing in the top 8 of their events.
SoccerAPG of Wisconsin

Lumberjills soccer program building strength, numbers

The Northland College Lumberjills soccer team is young and improving, led by its lone senior player, former Ashland Oredocker Coriander Dehlin. What the team lacks in experience, however, it will make up for in resiliency and heart, second-year Head Coach Daniel Dubois believes. “Our expectations for this year are to...
General MotorsBreaking Muscle

Do Genetics Make for Better Strength and Power Athletes?

Whether you are an athlete, are going to be king of your gym or show natural ability in certain types of physical fitness activities, genetics have been suggested as playing a role in the capacity for greater performance. A study in Journal of Human Kinetics looked at one particular gene...
Fort Lee, NJfortleenj.org

FLPL's Strength & Flexibility: A Senior's Guide to Reclaiming Your Youth

Join the Fort Lee Public Library's popular seminar, "Strength & Flexibility: A Senior's Guide to Reclaiming Your Youth" on Tuesday 8/10 at 2pm. No matter one’s age, strength and flexibility are necessary attributes to navigate our world with agility and confidence. As seniors, it is even more imperative that, to counter the body’s natural atrophy, we exercise our muscular system including upper torso, legs & core. A strong body translates into better balance, walking & day-to-day functioning. This seminar takes place at the Library - outdoors and in person! You must register at https://fortleelibrary.org/events/.
FitnessEHEXTRA

Relearning how to walk requires physical and mental strength

Dear Doctor: Why is it so hard to relearn to walk? Our dad recently had a stroke, and getting back on his feet has been a long struggle. It’s like his body can’t remember what to do. What will happen with the physical therapy he started doing? It’s going slow, and he’s frustrated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy