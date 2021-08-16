Cancel
Retail

U.S. Retail Giant Walmart Looking To Get Into Crypto Payments, Hiring Digital And Cryptocurrency Lead

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto payments are inevitable at this point. And it looks like the big shots know this too. U.S. retail giant Walmart has sparked a lot of speculations in the market with its recent ad posting. The posting which was made on LinkedIn said that the company was in search of a digital and cryptocurrency product lead. An expert who was well-versed in cryptocurrency and passionate about the space.

RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...
LawTorrentFreak

Promoting Popcorn Time Piracy Costs Phone Store Employee Her Job and $6,250

A federal court in Texas has ordered a former employee of a local phone store to pay $6,250 in piracy damages. The woman, who was fired, promoted the piracy app Popcorn Time to customers and also downloaded pirated content herself. The damages award is substantially lower than the $162,500 that was claimed by several movie studios.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S., According to Data

Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Kowloon Closing, Walmart’s Crypto Lead Top This Week’s News

In this week’s news, we saw Walmart begin the search for a cryptocurrency expert, while the landmark Boston restaurant Kowloon announced plans to close. Meanwhile, new insights have emerged into credit union members' banking habits and single platform spend management. The Weekender is here to catch you up. News. Walmart...
Marketscryptopotato.com

MEHH Lunches Payment Solution To Simplify Digital Cryptocurrency Payments

2021 has been the year for cryptocurrency with making attention-grabbing headlines in the news, with companies like MEHH supporting payment with cryptocurrency is just a beginning. While making payments through crypto is becoming increasingly mainstream. The ability to spend cryptocurrency around the world is limited. However, Mehh will be the...
BusinessDice Insights

Walmart, Apple, Amazon Getting Interested in Cryptocurrency Experts

Walmart, Apple and Amazon might be on the hunt for experts in cryptocurrency products, according to recent job postings. For a technologists who specialize in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, the entry of giant retailers into this space could represent a sizable opportunity. The Walmart posting, which has been removed, asked...
EconomyCoinDesk

Lloyds Banking Group Is Looking to Hire a Digital Currency Manager

British retail bank Lloyds Banking Group is seeking to hire a “digital currency and innovation senior manager” to explore investment opportunities, according to a job description posted on the BYP network. The manager will develop payments use cases and initiate business or investments around digital currencies, according to the posting.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bloomberg and Galaxy Digital Launch DeFi Index, Expand Crypto Offering

On Thursday, Bloomberg, along with Galaxy Digital, announced the expansion of its crypto offering. Bloomberg is a global business, financial information, and news leader. It connects influential decision-makers to a dynamic network of information, people, and ideas. Specifically leveraging technology, Bloomberg allows customers to access, integrate, distribute, and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively.
RetailPosted by
CNN

These are the jobs that stores are having the hardest time filling

New York (CNN Business) — The jobs that major chains in the United States are having the most trouble filling right now aren't inside their stores ringing up customers and stocking shelves. They're at their warehouses selecting items, packing boxes and loading trucks. Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Dollar Tree (DLTR)...
Retailb969fm.com

Seven Dollar Store Items That Are Cheaper Elsewhere

Dollar stores stay in business by getting overstocked stuff in bulk. For example, a $1 toothbrush only costs them a quarter. And they can get eight-packs of crayons for 30 cents, then resell them for a buck. But not everything they sell is a deal…. They also partner with companies...
BusinessArkansas Online

Walmart posts job of crypto developer

Walmart Inc. is following Amazon.com's lead in recruiting someone to develop cryptocurrency payment options for online shoppers. The retailer posted a job listing this week for a senior director to lead development of digital currency and cryptocurrency products. The listing was available on Walmart's careers web page on Monday, but...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Fashion Retailers

DressX, an L.A-based digital fashion startup, has recently launched a mobile app that utilizes augmented reality technology to allow shoppers to try on and buy 3D clothing from the company’s digital marketplace. The multibrand retailer aims to become the biggest seller of digital-only clothing, or what the company refers to...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin-first Compass Mining Accounts Shut Down By Banking Giant Chase

Via his Twitter account, co-founder and CEO of Compass Mining, a company that offers Bitcoin mining host services and hardware, Whit Gibbs reported that U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase closed their accounts. At the time of writing, the financial institution hasn’t provided a reason that justifies the decision. Following the...

