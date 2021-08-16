U.S. Retail Giant Walmart Looking To Get Into Crypto Payments, Hiring Digital And Cryptocurrency Lead
Crypto payments are inevitable at this point. And it looks like the big shots know this too. U.S. retail giant Walmart has sparked a lot of speculations in the market with its recent ad posting. The posting which was made on LinkedIn said that the company was in search of a digital and cryptocurrency product lead. An expert who was well-versed in cryptocurrency and passionate about the space.bitcoinist.com
