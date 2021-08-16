CNBC: Biden administration announces the biggest increase to food stamps ever

This week, the Biden administration made history by taking unprecedented steps to end hunger in the United States. On Monday, the USDA announced that all 42 million Americans registered with the U.S. food stamp program, often referred to as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP), will receive an increase in aid larger than ever before. The bump means an extra 25 percent, on average, compared to pre-pandemic levels. While a number of COVID-era changes went into effect as temporary emergency measures throughout 2020 and the early part of this year, these new rule changes will be permanent.