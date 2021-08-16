CNBC: Biden administration announces the biggest increase to food stamps ever
Starting in October, food assistance benefits will increase by an average of 25% above pre-pandemic levels. “Today is a day of great progress for struggling families across the nation, who will soon see a permanent and substantial increase to their monthly SNAP benefits for the first time ever. Thanks to the Biden Administration strengthening this important lifeline, parents will be able to afford healthy food for their families and children will not have to go to bed hungry.”www.newsandguts.com
Comments / 0