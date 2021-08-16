Cancel
Discovery+ Orders 'SmartLess' Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett's Podcast Tour

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Ready to go behind the scenes with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett?. Discovery+ has ordered SmartLess, a two-part docuseries following the trio on their multi-city live tour for their hit podcast of the same name. Coming to the streaming service in 2022, these 75-minute documentary-style specials will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour and behind-the-scenes access of the six-city tour — Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles — taking place in February.

