Talisman: Harry Potter Edition lets you undo Dumbledore's death... sort of

In May 2021, fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise received some seriously magical news. Food & Wine reported that officially sanctioned Butterbeer, once only sold at Universal Studios, would also become available in New York City at its newly launched "Harry Potter" store — and not just that. The report also revealed that the drink would come with a limited edition label created by "Harry Potter" design team MinaLima and inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America from the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film.