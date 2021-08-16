Talisman: Harry Potter Edition lets you undo Dumbledore's death... sort of
The OP has revealed a Talisman: Harry Potter Edition board game, and it's due for launch this September. Challenging players to defeat or join Lord Voldemort at the center of the board, Talisman: Harry Potter Edition puts a new spin on the classic adventure game. Because one of the playable characters is Dumbledore, you'll also be able to sidestep his death in Half-Blood Prince and see how he'd fare against Voldemort during the final battle. That makes it a cool - if bittersweet - bit of Harry Potter merchandise for fans.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0