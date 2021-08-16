Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Talisman: Harry Potter Edition lets you undo Dumbledore's death... sort of

By Benjamin Abbott
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The OP has revealed a Talisman: Harry Potter Edition board game, and it's due for launch this September. Challenging players to defeat or join Lord Voldemort at the center of the board, Talisman: Harry Potter Edition puts a new spin on the classic adventure game. Because one of the playable characters is Dumbledore, you'll also be able to sidestep his death in Half-Blood Prince and see how he'd fare against Voldemort during the final battle. That makes it a cool - if bittersweet - bit of Harry Potter merchandise for fans.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talisman#Op#The Deathly Hallows#Target#Metro Co Uk#Techradar#Dungeons Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Technologygame-debate.com

Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup System Requirements

Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. What's your user review score for Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup?. Where does Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup rank in the list of the most demanding games?. Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup has been added to Game-Debate but...
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

Celebrate 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set

In celebration of 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter, The LEGO Group has unveiled the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set which includes Hedwig, the Hogwarts letter, Harry’s wand and glasses, a chocolate frog, a potions tray, Tom Riddle’s diary, the Golden Snitch, and a customisable school scarf, and exclusive golden minifigures for Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Rubeus Hagrid. The set goes on sale this September, priced at $249.99/$229.99; check out the promotional images here…
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

Head to Hogwarts in the Newest Harry Potter LEGO Set

It’s been 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter sets and the brick business is celebrating with a new product!. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition is the ultimate display of magical details. When assembled, you’ll have the perfect homage to iconic characters, moments and famous artifacts. photo: Courtesy...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT. PC System Analysis For Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Requirements. You need a Pentium 4 3.0GHz or...
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

The Big Detail You Probably Missed From Harry Potter's Hogwarts Feast Scenes

"Harry Potter" fans who are also foodies surely took note of the phenomenal detail J.K. Rowling put into her on-screen food and drinks. Butterbeer is featured throughout the books as a go-to drink of the trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione, if you're not in the loop) that tastes "a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch," according to In Literature. In the real world, the drink is available at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks at Universal Studios (via Orlando Informer).
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Rumor | OnePlus is making a Harry Potter Edition of its Watch

A well-known leaker claims to have found out that OnePlus is making a new, special-edition version of its first-gen Watch. Unlike the gaming theme of the last, this one is apparently Harry Potter-themed. Then again, availability in only 1 market has been mentioned thus far. The OnePlus Watch might seem...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change

A new update has been rolled out in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This software update, now available for all users, will impact the way that Baruffio's Brain Elixir, a potion that can be used to increase the amount of XP earned while returning Foundables, opening Portkey Portmanteaus, and completing Wizarding Challenges. Let's get into the details.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Universal Studio's Wizarding Word Of Harry Potter Butterbeer

In May 2021, fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise received some seriously magical news. Food & Wine reported that officially sanctioned Butterbeer, once only sold at Universal Studios, would also become available in New York City at its newly launched "Harry Potter" store — and not just that. The report also revealed that the drink would come with a limited edition label created by "Harry Potter" design team MinaLima and inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America from the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game, Nintendo confirms

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been confirmed as an open-world game by The Pokemon Company. Earlier today during a Pokemon Presents livestream from The Pokemon Company, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game. While the game was previously teased to be taking on an open-world approach, this was never strictly confirmed by either The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but now we know it's going open-world for sure.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

10 Best PS5 Horror Games

Horror games are an institution of the industry, no matter how few truly AAA games we seem to get these days. Resident Evil is the standard bearer for the genre and likely always will be, but it’s also more or less the only flagship franchise still going. You’ll sadly find no Silent Hill, Alone in the Dark, or Dino Crisis when it comes to the best PS5 horror games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy