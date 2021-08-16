Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 17, Colton FitzGerald

Boise State has sold 16,185 football season tickets, according to B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press. Four weeks ahead of the home opener, the Broncos would seem to be pacing ahead, since the total in 2019 (the last full season) was 16,580. But what happens from here will be intriguing. COVID has hung a cloud over the “six games—six sellouts” goal. The possibility of a mask requirement in the stands is keeping some fans from moving forward, of course. Others who were close to buying don’t want to be shoulder-to-shoulder with 36,000 other fans, especially those who aren’t vaccinated. The hesitant fans, well, I get it. But the former group, those who just will not wear a mask—I think it’s terribly sad. It is such a small sacrifice to make to support the home team in a time of immense challenge. Three hours. Big deal.
