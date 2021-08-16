Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 17, Colton FitzGerald

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey’s quest for “six games—six sellouts” this season has hit a pothole. On Twitter Wednesday night, Dickey said essentially that it’s back to a bubble for football and other Broncos sports. Happening the way it did on the first day of fall camp after momentum had been building on the buzz front and ticket sales had been on the rise, well, it has sucked the wind out of the sails for now. If Boise State really wants to sell out six games in Albertsons Stadium this fall, the first thing that will have to happen is masks. More than 36,000 masks. Really, how else can this go with the Broncos now going into a COVID-induced bubble for fall camp? The reaction to masks in this state would no doubt affect the numbers in the stands, and that’s a shame. But options are limited.