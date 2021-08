The first time I heard Dan + Shay, I was certain I was hearing contemporary Christian music. It was the spring of 2018. I had been “hiking” with my wife and kids at a state park in Illinois. (I use airquotes because when you’re with two children under three, it’s more like short-form stop-start meandering.) Afterwards, I found myself in the gift shop, where I heard an adult contemporary ballad that set soft tenor vocals against even softer piano chords bathed in faint angelic light. The song traced a familiar inspirational chord progression as it built toward reverie. A string section entered. There were multiple references to the Bible. I could almost picture an arena full of believers closing their eyes and emotively raising their hands skyward. Then I noticed the lyrics as the chorus achieved liftoff: “But when I taste tequila…”