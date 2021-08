SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel University volleyball team was honored for its outstanding academic performance by the America Volleyball Coaches Association. EU Volleyball was recognized not only as an All-American Academic team, but as an Honor Roll team as well. To receive this award, teams must rank in the top 20 percentile for GPA of all teams nationally. Of the 15 teams that were named an Honor Roll team, three of them came from the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Evangel, Mount Mercy, Park).