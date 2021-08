(Undated) – Two more area residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. According to numbers released last night by the Crawford County Health Department, there are currently seven individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. They also report a current “active” total of two-hundred-thirty-four, six of which are related to an “outbreak” setting. The CCHD also announced yesterday an additional day of COVID-19 testing. They say that “due to the increased need for testing” they will be open for rapid tests only tomorrow from 8:30 am-10:30 am at the Health Department. The public is reminded that these tests are free, no appointment is necessary, and no doctor’s order is required.