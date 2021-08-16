Allen and Denice St. Michel have Yard of the Week

Aug. 16—Allen and Denice St. Michel's yard at 1505 5 1/2 Ave NE has been selected as the 11th Yard of the Week for 2021 by the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce City Beautification Committee. The program runs through Sept. 3 and recognizes residents who beautify the community. Yards of single-family residences are selected each week from nominations received and must be visible from the street. To nominate a yard, call the chamber at 252-4830 or fill out a nomination form at www.jamestownchamber.com. Forms can be emailed to director@jamestownchamber.com. Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.