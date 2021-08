LAKE GEORGE, Colo.– This year’s Clean the Dream event is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until around 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon. The event was created by locals Brandon Kramer and Landon Mayer in 2015 who were concerned about the amount of trash along the riverbank. After getting approval from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the two men volunteered to clean the three-mile long stretch of the South Platte River, also known as the “Dream Stream”.