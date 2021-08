The Western New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association presented Greg George of the Strykersville Volunteer Fire Company with its EMS Provider of the Year award. The highschoolsports.net’s 2011 Ultimate Athlete Contest winner was Candis Kapuscinski, who was entering her senior year at Holland. She was featured in an issue of USA Today and on a recent Channel 2 sportscast. She had been the MVP in all three of her high school sports (soccer, basketball and softball) in her junior year.