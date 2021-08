The Tec-9 is Warzone's newest SMG, and, strangely, the third in a row with a name ending in 9. This new Season 5 weapon is completely unique. By default, the Tec-9 fires in semi-automatic. However, it has attachments that make it fire in burst or full-auto. There are going to be a lot of interesting builds for this gun, but if you want to dominate with the Tec-9 right away, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Tec-9 loadout in Warzone!