Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason both played 'winning football' in Colts' preseason opener

Coach Frank Reich said "[Eason is] probably going to play a lot more than Carson [Wentz] would" this preseason, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. The majority of Indianapolis' starters will likely only handle sparse preseason snaps, in order to avoid potential injuries, but with Wentz looking at a 5-to-12 week recovery timetable after undergoing foot surgery, Eason will need all the game reps he can get. As a result of the 2020 fourth-round pick redshirting behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett as a rookie, the Colts have only really been able to evaluate him in practices. Reich recently indicated that he expects Eason to play two quarters in Indianapolis' preseason opener against Carolina on August 15.