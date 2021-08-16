Cancel
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason both played 'winning football' in Colts' preseason opener

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Carson Wentz sidelined as he recovers from a foot injury, much has been made of the quarterback battle within the Indianapolis Colts organization between rookie Sam Ehlinger and second-year passer Jacob Eason. Both saw playing time during the team's preseason opener gainst the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and head coach Frank Reich indicated that he was pleased with the efforts from both signal-callers in the victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

