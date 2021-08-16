Cancel
Why Lower Resolution Sensors Are Not Actually Better in Low Light

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a purveying thought that larger resolution sensors, with therefore smaller pixels, are worse than lower resolution sensors, with therefore larger pixels, in low light. This is a myth. Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake from DPReview TV have published a video that succinctly explains how this myth was perpetuated...

Camera#Digital Cameras#Dpreview Tv
Mythbusting: Megapixels don’t matter – fewer doesn’t mean better low light performance

If there’s one big giant myth that’s persisted since the dawn of digital photography, it’s that lower resolution means better low light performance. If you need to shoot a lot of low light stuff, get that lower resolution camera and your images will look better, right? That’s been the common narrative for years now and it seems to make sense, although it’s never really been true.
