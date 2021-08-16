Lyles and Flor launch £20 Michelin lunch
Brother and sister restaurants Lyles and Flor have launched a set lunch menu for £20 (Flor) and £30 (Lyles) respectively, which for a Michelin starred meal and a glass of wine is not to be sniffed at. Menus change, transform and rotate weekly with a new grape pairing. Guests at Lyle's can a expect a modern English approach to cuisine featuring heritage and seasonal vegetables like their ‘biodynamic courgettes’ with ricotta and nasturtium, followed by Hereford bavette steaks or an aquatic option of grilled cornish sardines with preserved tomato, little gem & new season garlic salad then a tayberry ice cream to cool off.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0