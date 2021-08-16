Lyles and Flor launch £20 Michelin lunch

In February 2020 I was taken to Flor by a friend who generously ordered every item on the menu. Up the spiral staircase (or down, who can recall) came plate after plate; each interesting enough to be worthy of a conversation in its own right. Then Covid whammed us all. The meal became, for me, like that elven phial that Frodo rattles at the spider in Lord of the Rings: a light in dark places when all other lights had gone out. As restaurants lost millions and we all span our own carousels of home-cooked meals (my constants were macaroni cheese, kofte and roast chicken - hardly penury), it was the memory of the feast at Flor that I tended to with most nostalgia.