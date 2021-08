We know it’s been a while, but these tips will help you plan the perfect draft day. Football has always been an escape. Even when nothing seems to be going right, you could count on those perfect Sundays from September to February providing a safe harbor in a storm. And when your fantasy team is absolutely wrecking Kyle from accounts payable or your brother-in-law’s team of scrubs? Well, there are few better things to bask in on an autumn weekend.