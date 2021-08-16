Cancel
Work Tab for Monday, Aug. 16: Binoculars Focused On Code of Honor, Somelikeithotbrown, United, Fulsome & Many Others

thepressboxlts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Code of Honor / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Somelikeithotbrown / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) (Fulsome / Coady Photography) We are back looking at the daily workout schedule from around the country. Every day (Some days?), we scour the work tabs at racetracks all over the country. We are looking for workouts that may be of interest and helpful to you — as both race fans and handicappers. Some of the horses we will be tracking, you will know. Some of them, you may not know — as of yet.

thepressboxlts.com

Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Saratoga Derby: State of Rest

(State of Rest wins the G1 Saratoga Derby / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Teme Valley’s State of Rest used a strong move from the outside in the stretch to make his North American debut a memorable one, surging to the finish a one-length winner in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds going 1 3/16 miles on Saratoga Race Course’s Mellon turf course.
Kentucky Statethepressboxlts.com

Got Stormy Will Return to KY Downs In September

(Got Stormy / Coady Photography) Got Stormy, fresh off her second triumph in three years in Saratoga’s Grade 1 Fourstardave against males, is returning to Kentucky Downs for her next start on Sept. 11. But in a twist, Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse doesn’t plan to run the 6-year-old mare in The Mint Ladies Sprint that she won last year but back against the boys in the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Rock Your World Nominated to TVG Pacific Classic

(Del Mar on opening day 2021 / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) ROCK YOUR WORLD AMONG 15 NOMINATIONS FOR TVG PACIFIC CLASSIC. The nomination deadline passed at midnight on Thursday for the five major stakes a week from Saturday. And when the racing office had finished sorting them out this morning, there were 15 horses on the list for the summer season’s signature Grade I, $1 million TVG Pacific Classic.
Alabama Statethepressboxlts.com

Saratoga Barn Notes: Maracuja Headed to G1 Alabama Next

(Maracuja / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Safe Conduct breezes in preparation for $1M Queen’s Plate; Irad Ortiz, Jr. to ride in first leg of Canadian Triple Crown. Ottoman Empire looking to take next step in G2 Saratoga Special presented by Miller Lite. Working hard pays off for Played Hard as...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Fourstardave Stakes: Got Stormy

(Got Stormy wins the G1 Fourstardave at Saratoga / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Two years after securing a triumph in the Grade 1, $500,000 Fourstardave in record-setting fashion, MyRacehorse Stable and Spendthrift Farm’s Got Stormy bested males again in the 2021 edition, displaying stalking tactics and making a menacing stretch rally to capture the prestigious one mile event for 3-year-olds and up over the inner turf at Saratoga Race Course.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Top Threats Get Final Works for G1 TVG Pacific Classic

MAJOR PLAYERS PUT IN FINAL WORKS FOR TVG PACIFIC CLASSIC. Summer Wind Equine’s Magic On Tap worked five furlongs under jockey Abel Cedillo in 59 seconds flat this morning for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in a final prep for the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic which is now one week away. It was one of five works, at Del Mar and Saratoga, by nominees for the signature event of the summer season.
Sportsthelines.com

2021 TVG Pacific Stakes Odds: A Race With Good Win Bet Value

Whose turn is it? The top-three finishers from the San Diego Handicap last month – Express Train, Tripoli and Royal Ship – headline a TVG Pacific Stakes odds in a strong nine-horse field at the same Del Mar track in California. Post time for the 31st running of the Grade...
Lyon County, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Cullan Brown to be honored, renaming course Monday

The Mineral Mound State Park Golf Course will have a new name, honoring the late Cullan Brown. On Monday, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet will rename the golf course The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park. Brown, who passed away one year ago this week, was only 20...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Ward Ready for Friday’s Skidmore Stakes at Saratoga

(Overbore / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) After saddling Golden Pal to a superb victory in last year’s $120,000 Skidmore, trainer Wesley Ward will vie for more prosperity in the 5 ½-furlong Mellon turf sprint for 2-year-olds, sending out stakes-winner Overbore and impressive maiden winner Kaufymaker in the ninth edition of the race on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.
Del Mar, CAdmtc.com

$1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Saturday Draws Contentious Field of Nine

Express Train winning 2021 San Diego Handicap © Benoit Photo. The Grade I, $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic will be presented for the 31st time Saturday as the featured attraction on an 11-race program that offers four other graded stakes and nearly $2.5 million in purse money. The “Classic” will be run at its usual mile and one quarter and has drawn a highly contentious field of nine older horses.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections For Ellis Park on Friday, Aug. 20

We start another fun-filled long weekend of Thoroughbred racing at the ole’ “Pea Patch” on Friday. And, another exciting card has been created by Ellis Park’s fine Racing Secretary, Dan Bork. Here’s a look at our picks. And, here’s hoping we have some fun. 1st: 1-5-6/4-7/(8)-2-3…(Comments to Come on Wednesday)
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Hosts G3 Rancho Bernardo ‘Cap on Friday

(Del Mar / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) Five extra quick fillies and mares will put the pedal to the metal at Del Mar Friday afternoon in the 50th edition of the Grade III, $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap at six and one-half furlongs. Favoritism in the dash will be an...
Alabama StateDaily Gazette

Crazy Beautiful finally gets her shot, in the Alabama

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There are plenty of question marks for Crazy Beautiful heading into Saturday’s Grade I Alabama at Saratoga Race Course. Trainer Kenny McPeek shrugged off most of them. He won’t have an answer for the biggest one, though — is she good enough right now to win it...
Charles Town, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Mountaineer Park hosts West Virginia Derby

With the Grade II, $800,000 Charles Town Classic and Grade III, $400,000 Charles Town Oaks both on tap for the August 27 card here toward the end of the month, last Saturday afternoon enabled the track’s other thoroughbred oval, Mountaineer Park, to earn its share of the spotlight when it hosted the Grade III, $500,000 West Virginia Derby on a stakes-laden card.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Friday 8/20/21

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, we have eight races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportsbrownalumnimagazine.com

Band of Brothers For former teammates, a partial stake in Hot Rod Charlie is a good bet

It’s been quite a ride for Class of ’15 members Eric Armagost, Dan Giovacchini, Reiley Higgins, Patrick O’Neill, and Alex Quoyeser. As co-minority owners of horse-racing phenom Hot Rod Charlie, a friendship initially forged on the gridiron has turned these former teammates into the most talked-about business partnership of the season.

