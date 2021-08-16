Cancel
California State

Proposed Class Action Linking CPAP Machine to Cancer Lands in California Federal Court

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoninklijke Philips, the health care technology company, and other defendants were hit with a class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act regarding ventilators used to treat sleep apnea and respiratory failure, was brought by Morgan & Morgan, Robins Kaplan and the law office of Justin Sobodash. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-06300, Bastasch et al. v. Koninklijke Philips N.V. et al.

LawLaw.com

Rite Aid Hit With Proposed Class Action Over February Data Breach

Rite Aid and other defendants were hit with a privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over a February 2021 data breach. The case, filed by Scott Cole & Associates, accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard personally identifiable information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-06146, Mendoza v. NEC Networks, LLC d/b/a CaptureRX et al.
California Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

California appeals court upholds $86 million dollar glyphosate cancer verdict

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Los Angeles, CAimperialvalleynews.com

Federal Court Orders California Company and Owner to Stop Distribution of Unapproved, Misbranded and Adulterated ‘Poly-MVA’ Products

Los Angeles, California - A federal court ordered a California company and its owner to stop distributing unapproved and misbranded drugs and adulterated animal drugs. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in December 2020 at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States alleged that AMARC Enterprises Inc. and Albert Lee Sanchez Jr. sold and distributed products called “Poly-MVA” and “Poly-MVA for Pets” that defendants claimed could cure, mitigate, treat or prevent disease, including cancer. According to the complaint, the defendants’ Poly-MVA products are not generally recognized as safe and effective by qualified experts for the uses intended by the defendants in the products’ labelling. The complaint also alleged that the defendants intended for Poly-MVA to be administered intravenously.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Court Develops Law Regarding Cross-Jurisdictional Tolling, Vicious Propensities and Zone of Danger

In its 2020-2021 term, the New York Court of Appeals leaped over bounds in developing various facets of case law, with great implications for the future of New York tort practice. In Chavez v. Occidental Chem., 35 N.Y.3d 492 (2020), the Court not only recognized cross-jurisdictional tolling of the statute of limitations for absent class members of a putative class action, but also ruled that a non-merits dismissal of class certification can cease such cross-jurisdictional tolling. In Hewitt v. Palmer Veterinary Clinic, P.C., 35 N.Y.3d 541 (2020), which stems from an attack by a dog in a veterinarian clinic waiting room, the Court found that the clinic, whose personnel possess specialized knowledge of animal behavior and treatment, did not need the notice required under the vicious propensities rule as a predicate for liability sounding in negligence. Finally, in Greene v. Esplanade Venture Partnership, 36 N.Y.3d 513 (2021), after exploring the confluence of shifting societal norms and the roles of American family members in a case alleging liability for negligent infliction of emotional harm and the trends relating to the scope of such liability, the Court expanded the long-standing “immediate family” requirement of the “zone of danger” bystander rule to encompass grandparent-grandchild relationships.
BusinessLaw.com

3M Brings Suit in EDNY Alleging That Company Allegedly Sold Counterfeit PPE

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, sued IP Med Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for allegedly selling counterfeit 3M personal protective equipment. The court action was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani; and Greene Espel PLLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04658, 3M Company v. IP Med Inc.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Class-Action Lawsuit Over Cruise Ship COVID Outbreak Rejected

A federal appeals court rejected a potential class-action lawsuit stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak last year on a cruise ship that sailed from Florida, ruling that the case needed to be filed in Italy. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit upheld a district...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Widow Owed $364,947 in Lawyer Fees After Winning Death Benefits

The widow of a man who died after crashing his car into a coconut tree won $364,947 in attorneys’ fees after successfully suing. for benefits, according to a Hawaii federal judge’s ruling. Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii on Thursday awarded Marnie...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Cook County Record

Envoy Air can't use federal labor law to totally dodge class action over worker handprint scans

CHICAGO — A federal judge has grounded part of a class action challenging Envoy Air’s employee fingerprint scanning protocols under an Illinois biometrics law. Maysoun Abudayyeh was a passenger service agent for Envoy at O’Hare International Airport in late 2015 when the carrier began requiring employees to use a handprint scanner time clock. Her lawsuit alleges the company violated requirements under the Illinois Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA), to give employees written notice regarding data collection and to develop and release a plan for how data would be stored, disseminated or destroyed.
BusinessLaw.com

Former Dollar Tree Employee Claims He Was Fired After Complaining About COVID-19 Policies

Lawyers at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar Tree to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office of Joshua D. Gruenberg on behalf of a former store assistant manager who contends that he was wrongly terminated after complaining about the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 3:21-cv-01447, Hernandez v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.
Florida StateLaw.com

Suit Over FSU's Online Classes During COVID-19 Shutdown Heads to Federal Court

Attorneys at Sniffen & Spellman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Florida State University and its board of trustees to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Eggnatz Pascucci and Gainey McKenna & Egleston on behalf of Florida State students who paid tuition fees for the Spring 2020 semester but were unable to use on-campus services because of COVID-19 shutdowns. The case is 4:21-cv-00328, Broer v. Florida State University Board Of Trustees et al.
Lawalexandriagazette.com

Opinion: Letter to the Editor: Class Action Lawsuits Are Repugnant

Recall my letter from a couple years ago challenging Va. Sen. Scott Surovell's call for allowing state class action lawsuits: http://www.alexandriagazette.com/news/2019/dec/17/opinion-letter-editor-shady-influences/ I have an example, in the form of a letter, of why this sort of lawsuit is so repugnant:. Earlier this summer I received a postcard with print barely...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Rebuffing Biometric Privacy Class Actions With Preemption Challenges

The scope of liability exposure from alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), as well as the frequency of BIPA class action filings, have increased drastically since the Illinois Supreme Court’s seminal 2019 decision in Rosenbach v. Six Flags Ent. Corp., ruling that a plaintiff is aggrieved under BIPA without alleging an actual injury.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.

