Former Dollar Tree Employee Claims He Was Fired After Complaining About COVID-19 Policies

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar Tree to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office of Joshua D. Gruenberg on behalf of a former store assistant manager who contends that he was wrongly terminated after complaining about the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 3:21-cv-01447, Hernandez v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.

Lawbloomberglaw.com

Widow Owed $364,947 in Lawyer Fees After Winning Death Benefits

The widow of a man who died after crashing his car into a coconut tree won $364,947 in attorneys’ fees after successfully suing. for benefits, according to a Hawaii federal judge’s ruling. Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii on Thursday awarded Marnie...
Fort Worth, TXCW33 NewsFix

Biden said he will use Department of Education's civil rights enforcement authority to deter states from blocking mask mandates in classrooms

Biden said he will use Department of Education's civil rights enforcement authority to deter states from blocking mask mandates in classrooms. Biden said he will use Department of Education's civil rights enforcement authority to deter states from blocking mask mandates in classrooms. Destination Texas - Fort Worth. Amazon ruins the...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.
Orange County, FLflarecord.com

Restaurant sued after fight between employee and customer

ORLANDO -- A man is suing a restaurant after allegedly being injured during an altercation with an employee. Micheal Ferrer, Jr. filed a complaint on June 30 in Orange County Circuit Court against Sizzling Platter LLC for negligent hiring, negligent retention and negligent supervision and/or training. According to the complaint,...
LawLaw.com

Akin Gump Defends Clothing Retailer Against Claims an Employee Was Fired for Closing Store After Staff Members Exposed to COVID-19

Counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Tuesday removed an employment suit against clothing retailer Aviation Nation to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Howard F. Silber on behalf of a manager who contends that he was terminated for closing the store after staff members were directly exposed to COVID-19. The case is 2:21-cv-06664, Colucci v. Aviation Nation, Inc. et al.
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Woman sues Red Lobster for alleged gender discrimination

ST. LOUIS - Kimberly Rowe filed a federal complaint on Aug. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri against Red Lobster Restaurants for alleged violation of civil rights and equal pay laws. According to the complaint, Rowe is a female former employee of Red Lobster...
Holyoke, MARecorder

Soldiers’ Home employees sue former bosses over COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE — Employees of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, where a massive COVID-19 outbreak killed at least 77 veterans last spring, have sued several members of the facility’s former leadership team, alleging they were forced to care for sick and dying veterans, sometimes after testing positive themselves, in “inhumane conditions.”
Businessplanettransgender.com

Hobby Lobby loses transgender workplace discrimination lawsuit

On Friday, Aug. 13, an Illinois appellate court ruled that Hobby Lobby had violated Illinois anti-bias law by denying a transgender woman employee access to the women’s bathroom, as first reported by the Illinois Eagle. According to Bloomberg Equality, the Illinois Second District Appellate Court upheld a $220,000 judgment for...
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
SocietyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Former Starbucks Employee Sues Company, Claims He Wasn’t Protected During Racist Attack

A Black former employee at Starbucks has slapped the coffee giant with a lawsuit for not protecting him from a racist customer who repeatedly called him the n-word. Dayshawn Rodriguez, a shift supervisor at Starbucks for about five years, filed a lawsuit with the District of Connecticut court where he claims Starbucks managers “did nothing” to stop him from being racially abused by a customer, Business Insider reported..

