Former Dollar Tree Employee Claims He Was Fired After Complaining About COVID-19 Policies
Lawyers at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar Tree to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office of Joshua D. Gruenberg on behalf of a former store assistant manager who contends that he was wrongly terminated after complaining about the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 3:21-cv-01447, Hernandez v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.www.law.com
Comments / 0