It’s the end of an era. USWNT (and NWSL) veteran player Carli Lloyd has announced that this will be her last season playing professional soccer. She retires as the 2nd-most capped player in the history of Women’s International Soccer with 312 appearances over 17 years, and 128 international goals for the US, fourth on the USWNT all-time list. She leaves as one of the top women to ever wear the US jersey. Her professional career spans 32 years with 11 teams, and will end with NY/NJ Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue FC) where she has played since 2018.