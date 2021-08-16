Crazy chase at the Lake

A Columbia man is accused of leading Lake Ozark officers on a long chase and stealing one of their cruisers. Authorities said Saturday it began with a shoplifting call at a Kohl’s store at Eagle’s Landing. When officers got there, the suspect rammed one of their cruisers with his car and drove off. The suspect collided head-on with another car, but kept driving. Police caught the suspect near Route M-M, handcuffed him and put him in a police car. Investigators say the man somehow got his hands out in front of him, broke into the driver’s seat of the police car and drove off again. The suspect reportedly broke into a home and stole a key to a watercraft. That’s when officers caught him again. The suspect is now in jail. We don’t know his name yet.