Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Ozark, MO

Crazy chase at the Lake

By Name
kwos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia man is accused of leading Lake Ozark officers on a long chase and stealing one of their cruisers. Authorities said Saturday it began with a shoplifting call at a Kohl’s store at Eagle’s Landing. When officers got there, the suspect rammed one of their cruisers with his car and drove off. The suspect collided head-on with another car, but kept driving. Police caught the suspect near Route M-M, handcuffed him and put him in a police car. Investigators say the man somehow got his hands out in front of him, broke into the driver’s seat of the police car and drove off again. The suspect reportedly broke into a home and stole a key to a watercraft. That’s when officers caught him again. The suspect is now in jail. We don’t know his name yet.

kwos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

US considers ordering commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration is planning a dramatic ramp-up of its airlift from Kabul by making preparations to compel major U.S. airlines to help with the transportation of tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan, while expanding the number of U.S. military bases that could house Afghans. The White House is...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy