Jets' Elijah Moore: Out at least a week

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore (quadriceps) won't practice this week but could return as soon as next week, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Moore was removed from practice Thursday and held out of the preseason opener Saturday, but reporters did spot him doing some work in the rehab area during Monday's practice. His progress will need to be monitored over the next few weeks, even after coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he isn't worried about the rookie's availability for the regular-season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

www.cbssports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football
