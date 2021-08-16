‘Game of Thrones’ stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunite: ‘When your sun and stars rolls into town’

Over his illustrious and eclectic career, Jason Momoa has had a number of interesting milestones, from starring in a billion-dollar Aquaman movie to starting his own rock climbing reality show. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Momoa would be among the roster of celebrities to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony expected to take place in the coming years. While details surrounding Momoa's aspect of the proceedings are still under wraps, he did tease where he would love to see his star placed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!.