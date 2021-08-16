Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunite: ‘When your sun and stars rolls into town’

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke had a mini ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion over the week while they celebrated the birthday of the show’s co-creator David Benioff.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
David Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Khaleesi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Jokingly Faults His 6-Month-Old Son for Hilarious Fatherhood Development

Former Game of Thrones co-stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their baby, a son, in February, and Harington has been opening up about the trials of new parenthood while promoting the second season of Modern Love. Harington stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss Modern Love and his upcoming role in Marvel's Eternals, and he explained that he and Leslie are in "that gorgeous stage," but they are dealing with lots of "useless" parenting advice from everyone around them.
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch Baywatch or Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch his TV shows 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'. Jason Momoa has banned the word 'Baywatch' from his household. The 'Aquaman' star has revealed he won't let his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, watch the action drama series which launched his small-screen career when he played hunk Jason Ioane.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star responds to Eternals rumour about Harry Styles

Kit Harington is aware of the rumour about Harry Styles making an appearance in Marvel's upcoming film Eternals but didn't necessarily put it to rest. The Game of Thrones alum – best known for playing Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy series – will star in the film directed by Nomadland's Chloé Zhao. Harington features as Dane Whitman, a human warrior whose fate will be intertwined with that of the immortal protagonists led by Gemma Chan's Sersi.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Reveals Where He Wants His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To Go

Over his illustrious and eclectic career, Jason Momoa has had a number of interesting milestones, from starring in a billion-dollar Aquaman movie to starting his own rock climbing reality show. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Momoa would be among the roster of celebrities to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony expected to take place in the coming years. While details surrounding Momoa's aspect of the proceedings are still under wraps, he did tease where he would love to see his star placed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Was Like Before He Got Famous

To say that Jason Momoa has some big projects incoming for this year might be the understatement of the century. The "Aquaman" star's film "Sweet Girl" is set to debut on August 20 on Netflix, via Empire. Viewers should be expected to see Momoa at his best, which is taking on both action-packed sequences and elements of family drama. Momoa will be playing Ray Cooper, a grieving husband who vows to take down the big pharma company responsible for his wife's untimely death while trying to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will Jason Momoa’s ‘Sweet Girl’ Be on Netflix?

If anyone can defeat Big Pharma by throwing punches, it’s undoubtedly Aquaman, aka Jason Momoa. And that’s exactly what Momoa attempts to do in his new movie Sweet Girl, coming to Netflix this Friday. Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl stars Momoa as a grieving father who vows to...
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Isabela Merced gets why ‘Sweet Girl’ co-star Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to act: ‘You have to have a thick skin’

Listen to Audacy's full interview with Isabela Merced in the player above. Isabela Merced understands why Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to pursue acting careers. Merced, who stars in Netflix’s new action thriller “Sweet Girl,” spoke to Audacy’s The Reel Buzz about the new film, what it was like working with Momoa, and why it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand her co-star’s recent comments that he’ll “try my damnedest” to keep his kids from following his footsteps.
MoviesCollider

Watch Jason Momoa React to His 'Sweet Girl' Co-Star Isabela Merced's Impression of Him

With director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature directorial debut, Sweet Girl, now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced about the action movie. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film follows a devastated man (Momoa) who vows to bring justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. Merced plays his daughter who also wants revenge. Sweet Girl’s cast also includes Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mens Journal

No, Jason Momoa Isn’t on the Keto Diet. Here’s How He Eats to Get Ripped

It might surprise you to learn self-proclaimed red meat lover Jason Momoa isn’t on the paleo or keto diet. What’s not a surprise is he’s a big freaking guy—especially if your first Momoa sighting was the actor as Khal Drogo, a Dothraki khalasar chieftain in Game of Thrones. If that’s the case, you’ve always had the impression of Momoa being a mammoth human. Standing at 6’4″, the actor’s got an imposing frame—and adding slabs of muscle doesn’t take a gargantuan effort. If you’re curious how the actor trains to become a superhero the likes of Aquaman and stay limber on the reg, check out Warrior Workouts: Jason Momoa’s Trainer Shares the Secret Sauce of Shaping a Superhero. That said, Momoa’s trainer and healer, Damian Viera, does have Momoa clean up his act to get that shrink-wrapped look for blockbusters like Aquaman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy