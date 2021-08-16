South Carolina New Traffic Law Takes Effect Sunday! Read Law in Details

A new traffic law came into action in South Carolina on Sunday. According to this new law, drivers should use only the far-left lane while driving on highways and crossing any other vehicles. This new law is known as the ‘Move Right law’. This law has come into action but only warning tickets will be issued during the first 90 days, and after November 13, 2021, violating this law could cost drivers a fine of $25. Signs will be placed along the roadways of South Carolina which will mention “State Law: Slower Traffic Move Right”