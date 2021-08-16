Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter to the editor

atchisonglobenow.com
 4 days ago

To whom it may concern, we would like to say how sorry we are if you tried to attend our father's 90th birthday celebration on Saturday only to find out it had been postponed. Due to many traveling and the rise of Covid we felt it was for the best. Due to some misunderstanding the ad didn't get ran with this information. Hopefully we will be able t o celebrate at a later date.

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: The Constitution and The Right To Vote

Article 15 gives the right to vote to people of color....and along came the filibuster to give the Southern States the ability to block that Article. Article 19 gives the right to vote to women; Article 26 gives the right to vote for people 18 and over. What happens to a democracy when THE RIGHT TO VOTE IS TAKEN AWAY FROM THEM by a minority party?
U.S. PoliticsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Care more about Americans than Afghans

Wow the Republicans have finally awakened. Five years of a Russian collusion hoax — who cares? Cities across the nation set on fire by mobs — not to worry. Gutting our energy independence and industrial jobs — OK with that. Galloping Marxism taught in our schools and socialism enacted into law with a phony infrastructure bill — no problem.
EducationWesterly Sun

Letter: Push against CRT is part of a playbook

Scott Bill Hirst continues to harangue Chariho School Committee Chairwoman Lynda Lyall about the critical race theory resolution he wishes to include on the agenda. School Committee member and clergyman David Stall also is pushing for the resolution to be on the agenda. I commend Ms. Lyall for not giving oxygen to this nonsense.
California StateWashington Post

California gubernatorial candidate says employers should be allowed to ask women if they plan to have children

Nearly two decades before conservative radio host Larry Elder joined the long list of candidates who could unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the state’s second recall election in history, Elder suggested that venture capitalists have the right to ask women whether and when they intend to have children as a way to “protect” their “investment.”
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Personal attacks or facts?

I welcome the occasional letter writer who challenges my opinions. Unfortunately, few make any attempt to refute my statements but rather attack me personally (call me a liar, accuse me of being divisive, or say I am “gaslighting.” So, I don't give them much credibility. Gaslighting means to manipulate others...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

We never learn

Regarding the Afghanistan debacle: The words of (American philosopher, writer) George Santayana haunt us. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Matthew Plache, et al: Republicans condemn Steiner's bad behavior

The elements of a proper apology are simple. Be humble, own your mistake, say you are sorry without trying to justify your bad behavior. Whatever you do, don’t blame your victims, don’t go on for eight paragraphs explaining how they made you angry and caused you to lose control, don’t bury your apology at the end of a lengthy indictment against those you wronged.
Politicsscledger.net

Montana Viewpoint

“We have met the enemy and they are us." — Pogo Possum. I am reminded more and more of my belief that the single attribute that sets humans apart from other creatures is that we are the only species capable of causing our own extinction. The ways we are currently dealing with COVID and global warming may validate that belief sooner than later. It was once commonplace to distinguish humans from other species by saying humans were rational thinkers. After observing the irrationality of human thinking the more correct analysis became that humans are capable of rational thought, but it seems that dogs and other species, including octopuses for heaven’s sake, are believed to share that ability, too. Anyway, we humans have proven time and time again that while we are capable of rational thought, we have to strain ourselves to do it. Cases in point, the way we are handling COVID and climate change. COVID will run its course with or without human intervention, or at least until there are no more humans capable of intervening, and it looks like climate change will follow the same path.
ElectionsCleveland Jewish News

‘Evil’ election laws culprit

Nina Turner’s comments about the source of her victorious opponent’s money are certainly hypocritical and may well be antisemitic, but the contributions to both sides are simply reflective of a system which has allowed money to corrupt and pervert the election process on all levels of government. The real culprit...
Public SafetyBuffalo News

Letter: Langworthy’s denunciation should be reiterated in the GOP

I’m pleased to see New York State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy denounce corruption and sexual predation. This is a welcome change from his previous vigorous support of another corrupt sexual predator, former president Donald Trump. Let us hope this presages a significant change in Republican Party policy. Jack Dumpert.
Congress & Courtsmyheraldreview.com

Guest commentary: Lawmakers should support For the People Act

Arizona experienced unprecedented attacks on our voting rights this year by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature, including measures to make it more difficult to vote early, procedures to disqualify more votes, and bills to limit resources for local elections. It is no coincidence that we saw these bills advance after record numbers of Arizonans went to the polls in 2020. These changes will be in place for the 2022 election unless successfully challenged.
Willingboro, NJDaily Journal

Ciattarelli-Allen strategy to cultivate wider support is, so far, way off base | Gianficaro

James Roberson, a self-described lifetime political junkie, has advice for Diane Allen, GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s running mate for lieutenant governor. When his friends in Willingboro were gushing over Phillies’ All-Star slugger Johnny Callison in the 1960s, Roberson was joining his father, Jacob, in lamenting the landslide defeat of Republican nominee Barry Goldwater by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
Pollock Pines, CAMountain Democrat

McClintock’s message

The carpetbagger congressman, Tom McClintock, is a politician with whom I normally disagree and I certainly would never vote for him. However, when he says something that makes sense, I must acknowledge it and give him credit. McClintock’s Message in the Mountain Democrat (Aug. 13) criticizes the U.S. Forest Service’s...
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Gathering for climate change

The thoughtful letter by Henry Huang a couple of weeks ago about the impact of climate change on our wildfire dangers got my attention. Then the notice of a youth group aligned with Citizens Climate Lobby holding an event in Central Park in San Mateo this Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. popped up in your local briefs.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Letter to the Editor: Coming together

What a historic 17 months we all have been through together, not only as a school district but also as a community. From Derby schools being moved to remote learning during the spring of 2020, to being able to finish out the 2021 year with high school graduation held in-person at Koch Arena for the class of 2021, we have been through a lot!
Front Royal, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Letter to the Editor: The price to pay

Do the protesters also object to professional licensure as a requirement for employment in hospitals?. The price Front Royal will pay for refusing to mask up, vaccinated or not, will be paid by the children who will sit in classrooms all day with high levels of virus swirling about, each a little incubator for viral mutations, to be carried home to the family at the end of the day.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Legal nonsense

Ken Meyer claims the district attorney should prosecute groups like the League of Women for violating unfair voter registration laws because “The DA is not a judge” (July 31 letter). That is sheer legal nonsense. 1. As to surface legality, the Constitution is clear that all officials are bound by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy