Letter to the editor

“We have met the enemy and they are us." — Pogo Possum. I am reminded more and more of my belief that the single attribute that sets humans apart from other creatures is that we are the only species capable of causing our own extinction. The ways we are currently dealing with COVID and global warming may validate that belief sooner than later. It was once commonplace to distinguish humans from other species by saying humans were rational thinkers. After observing the irrationality of human thinking the more correct analysis became that humans are capable of rational thought, but it seems that dogs and other species, including octopuses for heaven’s sake, are believed to share that ability, too. Anyway, we humans have proven time and time again that while we are capable of rational thought, we have to strain ourselves to do it. Cases in point, the way we are handling COVID and climate change. COVID will run its course with or without human intervention, or at least until there are no more humans capable of intervening, and it looks like climate change will follow the same path.