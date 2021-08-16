Lil Wayne opens up about suicide attempt at age 12

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne attempted suicide at the age of 12. The 38-year-old rapper revealed that he has suffered with mental health issues since childhood and he opened up about the devastating day he used his mother’s gun to try to end his life, after she found out he had been skipping school.

