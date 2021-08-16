Lil Wayne opens up about suicide attempt at age 12

I will start this write-up with a confession: I literally just found out that popular YouTuber KSI aka JJ has an illustrious music career about a week ago after watching an interview with him and his erstwhile rival Logan Paul. That got me double backing into this man's discography and he definitely has an entire movement behind him as it is. On his second LP now, KSI has shown growth and versatility as he steps into a more melodic and out-the-box approach. Today he shares the visuals for the Lil Wayne assisted song "Lose," a track that blends soft rock, pop with a little bit of hip-hop on the side. KSI is in reflective mode and delivers a laidback melodic run over the guitar-driven midtempo backdrop, Weezy follows up with an energetic and impassioned chorus as the song rises in energy.