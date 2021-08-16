Great White Shark Spotted In Maine
A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Maine recently. The shark was seen Friday, August 13 off the coast of Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth, as WMTW reports. Maine state officials told the news station that if someone sees a shark in the water while swimming, the personshould try to get to the shore as quickly as possible. However, they also recommend that people try not to splash or make any sudden movements that draw attention to themselves.newbostonpost.com
