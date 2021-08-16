City Of Tampa Opens Additional COVID-19 Testing Site

TAMPA, FL.- Due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing, the City of Tampa is opening an additional drive-thru testing site at Al Barnes Park.

Both PCR and Rapid Antigen tests are available. No appointment is required.

The following COVID-19 testing sites are open daily from 9 AM-5 PM:

Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park (4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614)

Pre-register: https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/COT

Al Barnes Park (3101 E 21st Ave Parking Lot)

These sites are open to the public and free of charge to residents.

Individuals without insurance can also receive free testing. Walk-up and drive-thru testing are available. Face masks are required except during the few moments for the nasal swab.

