Tampa, FL

City Of Tampa Opens Additional COVID-19 Testing Site

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxR1F_0bTCk6cc00

TAMPA, FL.- Due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing, the City of Tampa is opening an additional drive-thru testing site at Al Barnes Park.

Both PCR and Rapid Antigen tests are available. No appointment is required.

The following COVID-19 testing sites are open daily from 9 AM-5 PM:

  • Al Barnes Park (3101 E 21st Ave Parking Lot)

These sites are open to the public and free of charge to residents.

Individuals without insurance can also receive free testing. Walk-up and drive-thru testing are available. Face masks are required except during the few moments for the nasal swab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9HU1_0bTCk6cc00

