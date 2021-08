Here's Exactly What You Need to Know About Growing and Caring for a Fiddle-Leaf Fig Tree. To celebrate moving into a new apartment, my boyfriend and I decided to treat ourselves to a housewarming gift. Fittingly, we live directly above Petals + Moss, a local plant shop bursting with potted beauties. When we walked in, my boyfriend (who is no plant expert) immediately pointed to the biggest plant in the store: A large tree with sprawling green waxy leaves. Yes, it was a fiddle-leaf fig, and though the plant is gorgeous, it's notoriously finicky and can be difficult to take care of. After a couple of months, I'm pleased (and slightly surprised) to report that our fig is doing well, even though we're still plant parent newbies. To make sure I was doing everything right, I enlisted the expertise of Joyce Mast, resident Plant Mom for Bloomscape. She shares her best tips here for keeping a fiddle-leaf fig tree thriving.