Verily, the health-focused Alphabet subsidiary, has announced that it will be acquiring the software developer SignalPath, FierceBiotech reports. This acquisition, it notes, would bolster Verily's Project Baseline effort. Verily launched the project in 2017 with the aim of collecting genetic data, blood samples, imaging data, and more from 10,000 healthy individuals to piece together a picture of what a health person looks like and track any changes that arise as disease develops. According to MedCity News, the software platform Verily uses for this project has evolved from one it uses internally to one that biopharmaceutical companies can use for clinical trials. SignalPath's clinical trial management system TrialPath, meanwhile, digitizes trial protocols and can track the various moving pieces of a trial, FierceBiotech says.