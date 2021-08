The Flyers had a letdown season in 2020-21, but perhaps no single player had a more brutal year in terms of on-ice performance than Phil Myers. Coming off of a promising 2019-20 campaign where he flashed talent befitting a second pair defender, the 24-year-old right hander hugely underwhelmed and at points didn’t even look like an NHL player. Now traded to the Nashville Predators in a package including Nolan Patrick for Ryan Ellis, Myers is no longer a player that Flyers fans really need to invest their attention in. That said, it’s important to investigate what led to his eventual departure from Broad Street. Let’s dig in.