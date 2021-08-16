Patriots QBs Cam Newton, Mac Jones struggle in first joint practice with Eagles

As the New England Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first of two joint practices on Monday, both Cam Newton and Mac Jones were able to get some work in. It was a rough day for both quarterbacks, as the Eagles defense made things difficult.

Both Newton and Jones struggled on the day. Jones was slightly better, though he faced the backup defense. Perhaps the best play today was a touchdown from N’Keal Harry courtesy of Jones at the end of the workout session. That ended practice on a positive note for New England, as the Patriots get ready to face the Eagles on Thursday.

Here are some observations from several writers who were present at the practice.

The quarterbacks will have another chance to clean things up on Tuesday, as they take part in a final practice against Philadelphia.