Tributes have been flowing in! Priscilla Presley's mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, has died at the age of 95. Priscilla shared the news of her mother's death on Instagram in an emotional post on August 3, 2021. "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives," Priscilla wrote alongside a picture of her late mom. "She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us."