How (and Where) the Brain Analyzes Math and Language When Spoken

By Society for Neuroscience
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMath and language processed by separate networks even if heard together. Separate math and language networks segregate naturally when listeners pay attention to one type over the other, according to research recently published in JNeurosci. Mathematical language borrows words from everyday speech, yet the brain processes math and language in...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

